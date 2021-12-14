OKB Market Cap Reaches $1.77 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 7% against the dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.44 or 0.00060800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $898.07 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00198780 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

