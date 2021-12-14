Omni Price Hits $3.36 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00006950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $141.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.75 or 0.00311364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,298 coins and its circulating supply is 562,982 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

