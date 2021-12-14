Ontology Price Tops $1.48 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 124.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $69.77 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 90.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3,764,204.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,365.92 or 0.00720297 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16,909,779.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.46 or 0.00341439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22,288.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.08 or 0.00037849 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 15,505,506.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267,722.28 or 0.04777289 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1,480,364.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.77 or 0.00021534 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1,470.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 7,153% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13,397% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16,508% against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.32 or 0.00077949 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2,956.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.94 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

