Open Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $37,639.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00198231 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

