Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $2.08 per share. This is a positive change from Oregon Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.62%.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

