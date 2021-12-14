Origin Protocol (OGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $233.47 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $233.47 million and $25.24 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00198231 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

