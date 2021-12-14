Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.05. 165,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 147,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

The company has a market cap of C$392.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.54.

About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

