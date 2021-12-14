Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Tops $31.47 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $31.47 million and $70,304.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,985.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.01 or 0.07975337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.72 or 0.00312018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.94 or 0.00902240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00073093 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.44 or 0.00386459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00259989 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,311,786 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

