Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 915.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,987. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $55.52 and a one year high of $114.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

