PAC Global Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009907 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00173374 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.95 or 0.00537116 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.