Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) & Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Head to Head Contrast

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Health Care Organization and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 15.43% 8.39% 7.68% Global Cord Blood 41.45% 11.36% 6.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Global Cord Blood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.04 million 1.99 $550,000.00 $0.07 13.43 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 2.69 $77.57 million $0.64 6.13

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization. Global Cord Blood is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

