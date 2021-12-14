Palladium Partners LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

NYSE MDT opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day moving average is $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

