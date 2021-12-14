Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.84

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.84 and last traded at $60.87, with a volume of 4774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $163,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,900 shares of company stock worth $4,926,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,309,000 after purchasing an additional 148,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 102.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,087,000 after acquiring an additional 115,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,140,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,089,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

