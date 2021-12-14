Panda Yield Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $14,184.14 and $992.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00201129 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

