Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) PT Raised to 200.00

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from 170.00 to 200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS PTHRF remained flat at $$0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.
About Pantheon Resources
