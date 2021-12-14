Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) PT Raised to 200.00

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from 170.00 to 200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PTHRF remained flat at $$0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

