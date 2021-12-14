Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE PK traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,111. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.