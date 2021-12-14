ParkinGo 1-Day Volume Hits $296.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.49 million and $296.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.37 or 0.98779840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033041 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00788427 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

