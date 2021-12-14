PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.53 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $58.53 million and $1.38 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00356912 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010439 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $631.71 or 0.01304723 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

