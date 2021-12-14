Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (CVE:PAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 90000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 882.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36.

Pascal Biosciences Company Profile (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops products for the treatment of cancer, and for the enhancement of immune system. Its development portfolio includes PAS-403, a small molecule therapeutic advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer treatment.

