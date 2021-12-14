Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.