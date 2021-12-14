Paybswap (PAYB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $88,640.00

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $825,591.57 and approximately $88,640.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paybswap has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.94 or 0.07968473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00077840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.69 or 1.00972987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

