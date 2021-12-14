Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Paycom Software worth $73,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after buying an additional 209,611 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.7% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,968,000 after buying an additional 95,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

PAYC stock opened at $415.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 140.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.