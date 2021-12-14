Peoples Bank OH Has $10.67 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 5.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $222.54 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

