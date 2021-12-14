PEPS Coin (PEPS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,899.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $4,899.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00166968 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 96.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

