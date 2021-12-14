PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Up 2,314.1% Over Last Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 3,240.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $80.34 million and $179,265.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 2,314.1% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2,223.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 13,790.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,087.71 or 0.00197851 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7,934.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 2,160.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1,399.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6,491.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.