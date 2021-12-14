PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,452,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI opened at $187.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

