Persistence (XPRT) Achieves Market Cap of $60.46 Billion

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 16,997.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Persistence has traded up 15,717.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence coin can now be bought for about $978.39 or 0.00017459 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $60.46 billion and approximately $209,179.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Persistence alerts:

Gnosis (GNO) traded 10,202,161.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,529,915.86 or 6.51846991 BTC.

ankrETH (aEth) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,007,590,352.87 or 179.79640092 BTC.

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 3,979,651.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,023.66 or 0.00714190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12,714,423.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,812.70 or 0.00424918 BTC.

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1,881,988.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded up 4,902,270% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024,637.89 or 0.18283840 BTC.

Grid+ (GRID) traded 14,574,150.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207,808.45 or 0.03708175 BTC.

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded 10,352,609.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.12 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 4,276,601.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,507,357.75 or 1.51806962 BTC.

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 8,575,335.6% against the dollar and now trades at $707,057,514.52 or 126.16873117 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 123,326,732 coins and its circulating supply is 61,792,757 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.