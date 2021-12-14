Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Shares Down 5.2%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 10,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 49,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.52 million and a P/E ratio of -182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

