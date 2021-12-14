Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Mariner LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 17.4% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

