Phala.Network (PHA) Market Cap Hits $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

