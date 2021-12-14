Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Reaches $232.08 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Phantasma has a market cap of $232.08 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00004688 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,597.64 or 0.99191640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00033048 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.65 or 0.00795343 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

