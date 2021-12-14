Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHAT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock worth $21,811,224. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

PHAT opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $598.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

