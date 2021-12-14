Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases 963 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.6% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $206.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

