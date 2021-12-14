PIN (PIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,843.74 or 0.07965106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,358.79 or 1.00210473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00076246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002640 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars.

