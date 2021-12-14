Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $3,534.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 56.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00271447 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008196 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003030 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,438,641 coins and its circulating supply is 433,178,205 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

