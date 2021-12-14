Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $161.45 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $161.45 million and $1.04 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00313566 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00089415 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00126283 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003037 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,855,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.