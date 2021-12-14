PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.75 million and $2,055.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,417.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.68 or 0.00901916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00259564 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025124 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.