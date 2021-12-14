Plair Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last week, Plair has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Plair has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $4,408.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00197894 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official website is plair.life . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

