PlayGame Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $281,408.13 and approximately $1,600.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006661 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.