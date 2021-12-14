Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. Cowen increased their price target on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,311,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Plug Power by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

