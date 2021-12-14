Polkalokr 24 Hour Volume Reaches $174,377.00 (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $174,377.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.59 or 0.07938581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,103.14 or 1.00055465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

