PolkaWar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $1.43 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.80 or 0.07926532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,328.05 or 0.99816000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,208 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,208 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.