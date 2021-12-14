PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 192.1% from the November 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyPid by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $117.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.50. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, October 11th.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.