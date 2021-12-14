Poolz Finance Price Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $9.20 or 0.00019178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.32 million and $1.44 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

