Portion (PRT) Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. Portion has a market cap of $5.36 million and $33,871.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00038723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,320,405 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

