Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading Up 4.1%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 15,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 998,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POSH shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $108,018.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $60,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,845 shares of company stock worth $4,373,284 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

