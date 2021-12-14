PotCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $822.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,417.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,866.63 or 0.07986085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.75 or 0.00311364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.68 or 0.00901916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00073302 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.23 or 0.00386710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00259564 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,132,605 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

