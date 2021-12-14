Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading Up 0.8%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.

About Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

