PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $6,309,960,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPD during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PPD during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in PPD during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. PPD has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. PPD’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

