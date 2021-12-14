Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,082,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,157,000 after buying an additional 31,087 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

